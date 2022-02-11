Cairo man wanted in January crash that left Albany man dead

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Cairo man is wanted in connection to a crash that left an Albany man dead earlier this year.

Dougherty County Police (DCP) said James Michael Johnson is wanted for second degree homicide by vehicle, following too closely and failure to exercise due care after a crash that killed James Justin Hankins III on Jan. 3.

The fatal crash happened on the Liberty Expressway near Williamsburg Road in southern Dougherty County.

A DCP incident report said Johnson was driving a truck hauling a trailer and was behind the car Hankins was driving.

The incident report said officers watched surveillance footage that shows Johnson did not slow down when Hankins turned his signal on and slowed down to turn right.

DCP said Johnson’s truck ran into the back of Hankins’ car.

Hankins died on the scene.

If you know where Johnson is, call Dougherty County Police at (229) 430-6600.

