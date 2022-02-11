Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Albany natives to host Black History inspired art show Saturday

Albany natives host art show
Albany natives host art show(Christopher Jenkins)
By Kim McCullough
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 11:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two local artists will have their work on display for the Albany community to enjoy this Black History Month.

Albany natives, Christopher Jenkins and C.J. McClendon will host an art show featuring pieces inspired by Black culture.

Art piece titled "Anxiety of Black Folks"
Art piece titled "Anxiety of Black Folks"(Christopher Jenkins)

Guests will be able to view and also buy the art pieces displayed. Pieces from their brand, The THRD LLC. will also be available.

The show will be Saturday, Feb. 12 from 6-10 p.m. at 202 West Broad.

Refreshments will be included along with a performance by Albany-based hip hop/neo-soul group, Blyke_Love.

For tickets, you can message Christopher Jenkins via Facebook.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terrell County
Death of Lee Co. man in roadway crash under investigation
APD needs help identifying shoplifting suspect
APD needs help identiying shoplifting suspect
The suspects — Jartavion Robinson, 18, Daequan West, 17, and two 15-year-olds, all from Pelham...
4 arrested in Albany armed robbery
The two men were charged in connection to a dispute turned shooting death in Colquitt County.
Update: 2 charged in Colquitt Co. dispute turned shooting death
He is wanted in connection to a home invasion.
Terrell Co. law enforcement looking for home invasion suspect

Latest News

Litman Cathedral to host monthly food box giveaway
Litman Cathedral continues monthly food box giveaway Saturday
Chairman Chris Cohilas (Source: WALB)
Chris Cohilas to seek third term as County Commission Chairman
Liberty House
Liberty House Hosts Teen Dating Violence Maze at Albany State University
Most students don’t know that sending inappropriate photos can change their life forever.
Baconton Charter students learn about consequences of vaping, obscene photos