Albany natives to host Black History inspired art show Saturday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two local artists will have their work on display for the Albany community to enjoy this Black History Month.

Albany natives, Christopher Jenkins and C.J. McClendon will host an art show featuring pieces inspired by Black culture.

Art piece titled "Anxiety of Black Folks" (Christopher Jenkins)

Guests will be able to view and also buy the art pieces displayed. Pieces from their brand, The THRD LLC. will also be available.

The show will be Saturday, Feb. 12 from 6-10 p.m. at 202 West Broad.

Refreshments will be included along with a performance by Albany-based hip hop/neo-soul group, Blyke_Love.

For tickets, you can message Christopher Jenkins via Facebook.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.