Turner Job Corps to host virtual award ceremony; Rutha Harris to be keynote speaker
Senator Raphael Warnock to give remarks
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Turner Job Corps Center is inviting the community to come to their 1st annual African American History and Heritage Awards event.
The virtual awards celebration will take place Thursday, Feb. 17 at 1:30 p.m.
Rutha Harris will be the keynote speaker at this event.
U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock will be giving remarks.
How to join the event:
Zoom ID: 863 5138 3646
Passcode: 341133
