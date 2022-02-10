This week marks Severe Weather Preparedness Week. Are you prepared?

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Do you know what to do in case of severe weather?

If not, you may want to take this week to prepare as it’s Severe Weather Preparedness Week.

Crisp County EMA Director Billy Hancock said the main threats for South Georgia are thunderstorms, flash flooding and tornadoes, but there have been hurricanes in the area too.

Hancock said it’s important to be prepared before a weather event so that if it happens, you already have a plan in place.

“We want to make sure that individuals know when it’s a watch, it means it’s time to get prepared and a warning means it’s time to take cover. Have your preparedness kits ready depending on what the situation is,” said Hancock.

Some items to have in a preparedness kit are water, canned or nonperishable foods, first aid supplies and a flashlight with extra batteries.

The best place to store it is a place you would take shelter, like a basement or closet.

The National Weather Service recommends that you check your kit every six months to keep track of expiration dates.

Hancock said flash flooding is something they experience often.

“We had a vehicle travel through high water on the roadway. We blocked that road off. The next vehicle came by, went around our cones and water washed that vehicle in a ditch,” he said.

Hancock said if you see cones on roadways, they’re there for a reason. Adding it only takes a couple of inches of water to make a driver lose control of their vehicle.

