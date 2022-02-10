Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

This week marks Severe Weather Preparedness Week. Are you prepared?

A list of items to pack in a severe weather preparedness kit.
A list of items to pack in a severe weather preparedness kit.(WALB)
By Molly Godley
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Do you know what to do in case of severe weather?

If not, you may want to take this week to prepare as it’s Severe Weather Preparedness Week.

Crisp County EMA Director Billy Hancock said the main threats for South Georgia are thunderstorms, flash flooding and tornadoes, but there have been hurricanes in the area too.

Hancock said it’s important to be prepared before a weather event so that if it happens, you already have a plan in place.

“We want to make sure that individuals know when it’s a watch, it means it’s time to get prepared and a warning means it’s time to take cover. Have your preparedness kits ready depending on what the situation is,” said Hancock.

Crisp County EMA Director Billy Hancock said the main threats for South Georgia are...
Crisp County EMA Director Billy Hancock said the main threats for South Georgia are thunderstorms, flash flooding and tornadoes, but there have been hurricanes in the area too.(WALB)

Some items to have in a preparedness kit are water, canned or nonperishable foods, first aid supplies and a flashlight with extra batteries.

The best place to store it is a place you would take shelter, like a basement or closet.

The National Weather Service recommends that you check your kit every six months to keep track of expiration dates.

Hancock said flash flooding is something they experience often.

“We had a vehicle travel through high water on the roadway. We blocked that road off. The next vehicle came by, went around our cones and water washed that vehicle in a ditch,” he said.

Hancock said if you see cones on roadways, they’re there for a reason. Adding it only takes a couple of inches of water to make a driver lose control of their vehicle.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The two men were charged in connection to a dispute turned shooting death in Colquitt County.
Update: 2 charged in Colquitt Co. dispute turned shooting death
APD needs help identifying shoplifting suspect
APD needs help identiying shoplifting suspect
Terrell County
Death of Lee Co. man in roadway crash under investigation
The fire happened in the 100 block of Creekside Drive.
Unoccupied Lee Co. home catches fire
Free AT&T internet is coming for some in Southwest Georgia. This is part of the Federal...
Free AT&T internet for eligible Albany residents

Latest News

Most students don’t know that sending inappropriate photos can change their life forever.
Baconton Charter students learn about consequences of vaping, obscene photos
A group of 7, 4th and 5th graders built this robot from start to finish with no instructions
DOCO robotics team places in state competition
Standardized testing
DCSS release statement on wrongdoings during 2009 Ga. CRCT cheating scandal
Shirley Sherrod
Shirley Sherrod appointed to USDA Equity Commission