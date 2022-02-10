Ask the Expert
Suspect takes plea deal in 2018 homicide case on Savannah State’s campus

Justin Stephens (Source: CCSO)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An update to a story we have been following for several years now.

Documents available through the Chatham County court website show that Justin Stephens accepted a plea deal in October in a case involving the death of a student on campus at Savannah State.

Stephens was charged with shooting Christopher Starks to death in the SSU student Union in 2015.

Stephens pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in exchange for having murder charges dropped. He received a sentence of three years in prison and 17 years of probation.

