Spring-like into the weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Beautiful sunshine with pleasantly mild 60s covered SGA Wednesday afternoon. Tonight clear, cold and frosty as lows drop into the low to mid 30s. This tranquil weather pattern brings more sunshine and warmer temperatures. Highs rise into the upper 60s low 70s and lows from the mid 30s to low 40s through Saturday.

Over the weekend a cold front slides east with limited moisture therefore increasing clouds with little to no rain is expected. Ahead of the front warm and dry however behind cooler and dry. Highs drop from the low 70s Saturday to upper 50s Sunday with lows low to mid 40s.

Cool 60s and dry Valentine’s Day then slowly warming into midweek. Rain chances return as highs reach the 70s later in the week.

