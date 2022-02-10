Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Spring-like into the weekend

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 7:57 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Beautiful sunshine with pleasantly mild 60s covered SGA Wednesday afternoon. Tonight clear, cold and frosty as lows drop into the low to mid 30s. This tranquil weather pattern brings more sunshine and warmer temperatures. Highs rise into the upper 60s low 70s and lows from the mid 30s to low 40s through Saturday.

Over the weekend a cold front slides east with limited moisture therefore increasing clouds with little to no rain is expected. Ahead of the front warm and dry however behind cooler and dry. Highs drop from the low 70s Saturday to upper 50s Sunday with lows low to mid 40s.

Cool 60s and dry Valentine’s Day then slowly warming into midweek. Rain chances return as highs reach the 70s later in the week.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The two men were charged in connection to a dispute turned shooting death in Colquitt County.
Update: 2 charged in Colquitt Co. dispute turned shooting death
He was charged in connection to a fatal Cordele stabbing.
1 in custody after fatal Cordele stabbing
The train derailment scene was cleared.
Update: Douglas train derailment scene cleared
Lee County Honors their STAR Student and Teacher
Lee Co. School System celebrates STAR student, teacher
The Dougherty County Police Department is asking for help finding Willie Johnson, right.
Missing Dougherty man with Alzheimer’s found

Latest News

Spring-like into the weekend
First Alert Weather 6pm Wednesday February 9
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
Fine winter weather into the weekend