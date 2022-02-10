Shirley Sherrod appointed to USDA Equity Commission

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Shirley Sherrod has been appointed to the newly formed Equity Commission with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) by Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack.

Sherrod, known as an outspoken advocate for Black farmers and a Baker County native, said Thursday that she is “cautiously optimistic” and ready to get to work.

The commission was formed to address historic discrimination within the USDA.

Thursday’s appointment came 12 years after Vilsack fired Sherrod as USDA’s Georgia Director of Rural Development when misleading video footage of a speech was posted on the internet.

Sherrod recently served as the executive director of the Southwest Georgia Project for Community Education Inc., which is based in Albany.

