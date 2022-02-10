Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Shirley Sherrod appointed to USDA Equity Commission

Shirley Sherrod
Shirley Sherrod(Clennon L. King)
By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Shirley Sherrod has been appointed to the newly formed Equity Commission with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) by Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack.

Sherrod, known as an outspoken advocate for Black farmers and a Baker County native, said Thursday that she is “cautiously optimistic” and ready to get to work.

The commission was formed to address historic discrimination within the USDA.

Thursday’s appointment came 12 years after Vilsack fired Sherrod as USDA’s Georgia Director of Rural Development when misleading video footage of a speech was posted on the internet.

Sherrod recently served as the executive director of the Southwest Georgia Project for Community Education Inc., which is based in Albany.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The two men were charged in connection to a dispute turned shooting death in Colquitt County.
Update: 2 charged in Colquitt Co. dispute turned shooting death
APD needs help identifying shoplifting suspect
APD needs help identiying shoplifting suspect
Terrell County
Death of Lee Co. man in roadway crash under investigation
The fire happened in the 100 block of Creekside Drive.
Unoccupied Lee Co. home catches fire
Free AT&T internet is coming for some in Southwest Georgia. This is part of the Federal...
Free AT&T internet for eligible Albany residents

Latest News

Georgia State Capitol (Source: WALB)
Opposite sides debate ‘Constitutional Carry’ Senate Bill as it goes before Ga. lawmakers
"Constitutional Carry" Bill Debated
"Constitutional Carry" Bill Debated
Rutha Mae Harris is one of the original Freedom Singers. (Source: WALB)
Turner Job Corps to host virtual award ceremony; Rutha Harris to be keynote speaker
Terrell County
Death of Lee Co. man in roadway crash under investigation