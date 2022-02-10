Ask the Expert
Hahira family loses almost everything after an overnight house fire

A Hahira family loses their home and everything in it after an overnight fire.
A Hahira family loses their home and everything in it after an overnight fire.(Brandon Spencer, WCTV)
By Brandon Spencer
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 11:41 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
HAHIRA, Ga. (WCTV) - A Hahira family lost almost everything they own after their house caught on fire in the middle of the night last Thursday, Feb. 3.

The family is now living in a hotel and has received help from the community, but they’re still in need of a home.

“This is the worst thing we’ve been through in, I want to say, my entire life,” shared Hahira resident Samantha Degordon.

A nightmare for most became reality for Degordon and her family after they woke up at 3 a.m. to their porch engulfed in flames.

“And my husband woke up and ran to the door thinking somebody was trying to break in. He ripped the door open and the flames came barreling in the house,” said Degordon.

The family’s 1-year-old Anatolian and German Shepard mix Mordu alerted them of the danger with his barking, which proved to be a saving grace.

“The dog saved us. I don’t know, I’m almost positive if we didn’t have our dog we wouldn’t be alive,” exclaimed Degordon.

The family of five moved from Ohio and into this home a year ago. They say they’re thankful to be alive, but at this point in time, they have nowhere to go.

“We lost everything, I mean everything. The stuff that is still there is underneath the roof that collapsed,” described Degordon. “So it’s just at this point we don’t know what to do, we are just staying hopeful.”

The family believes this wasn’t an accident, but Degordon says the Hahira Fire Department told them the home is too damaged to investigate.

WCTV tried calling the department multiple times to confirm but wasn’t able to get through.

But the community is rallying behind them and for that, they’re very grateful.

“We are wonderful on clothes, wonderful on toiletries. They brought us two bags of dog food, food, a mini-fridge, a microwave, we got bedding, the only thing we need now is a home,” shared Degordon.

The family is remaining hopeful they’ll find a new home and are thankful for the pup that saved their lives.

If you want to help or donate to the family, you can do so via their GoFundMe here.

