Dry Cold Front this weekend
Cold to mild and sunny today. Some clouds and into the 70s tomorrow and Saturday. A dry cold front arrives early Sunday. Winds kick up and temperatures drop by
By Chris Zelman
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 6:35 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Cold to mild and sunny today. Some clouds and into the 70s tomorrow and Saturday. A dry cold front arrives early Sunday. Winds kick up and temperatures drop by 15 degrees. Valentines Day start freezing cold and stays cool with sunshine. We warm back to the 70s Wednesday, next rain chance arrives Thursday. '

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

