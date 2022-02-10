First Alert Weather
Dry Cold Front this weekend
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 6:35 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Cold to mild and sunny today. Some clouds and into the 70s tomorrow and Saturday. A dry cold front arrives early Sunday. Winds kick up and temperatures drop by 15 degrees. Valentines Day start freezing cold and stays cool with sunshine. We warm back to the 70s Wednesday, next rain chance arrives Thursday. '
First Alert Meteorologist
Chris Zelman
