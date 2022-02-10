DOCO robotics team places in state competition

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A team of Lake Park Elementary 4th and 5th graders placed second and eighth at the state robotics competition.

Students used thousands of lego pieces and a table like this to design a robot and solve problems.

A group of seven 4th and 5th graders built this robot from start to finish with no instructions, and in about two months.

The students used one robot throughout their entire competition season. They used an iPad and coding to tell it what to do. One of the 5th graders Caroline Cummings explained how it works.

“We click this right here it pops up 1,2,3,4, that tells us that’s the mission we’re going to run, and it will run the mission,” said Cummings.

Lake Park Robotics Team Places In State Competition, Albany (WALB)

Missions are obstacles they have to solve using their robot.

The team’s head coach Erica DuPree said this year’s theme was cargo connects.

“Every mission on the table is dealing with the shipping industry whether it’s railroads, boats, or tractor-trailer trucks. They have two minutes and 30 seconds to run as many codes as possible and do as many missions as possible,” said DuPree.

Erica DuPree, Head Coach For Robotics Team (WALB)

The Assistant Coach Jessica Hatcher said they learned more and made changes to their robot after each competition.

“These kids are so driven and want to get better themselves. We don’t have to initiate it. Sometimes they’re like ‘we could make this look better or sound better,’” said DuPree.

And it shows as 5th grader Ross Garrett said there’s always room for improvement

“We were glad that we placed in a category, but we were still like we could’ve done better,” said Garrett.

Both Garrett and Cummings said they like placing, but that’s not the reason they joined.

“I thought it might be fun to work on nerdy stuff with friends,” said Cummings.

Garrett added it’s always fun to learn new things.

“I thought it would be a fun experience and new experience to learn things about coding and the way robotics work,” said Garrett.

Next July a new team of 4th and 5th graders will take on new challenges.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.