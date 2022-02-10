Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Death of Lee Co. man in roadway crash under investigation

Terrell County
Terrell County(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) is investigating the death of a 22-year-old Lee County man.

The crash happened Sunday night on Highway 520 in Terrell County.

Troopers’ preliminary investigation shows two different crashes happened.

In the first, a truck crossed the median and hit a tree. In the second crash, troopers said a Terrell County Sheriff’s Office deputy unit was trying to find the first crash.

Troopers said that deputy unit hit Randall Moree, who they said was lying in the roadway.

GSP said Moree, who was driving the truck that crashed originally, died from his injuries.

State troopers said these details are preliminary findings and they are continuing to investigate.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The two men were charged in connection to a dispute turned shooting death in Colquitt County.
Update: 2 charged in Colquitt Co. dispute turned shooting death
The fire happened in the 100 block of Creekside Drive.
Unoccupied Lee Co. home catches fire
APD needs help identifying shoplifting suspect
APD needs help identiying shoplifting suspect
Free AT&T internet is coming for some in Southwest Georgia. This is part of the Federal...
Free AT&T internet for eligible Albany residents
Anthony Kinnel – Teacher of the Year for The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice
Ga. Dept. of Juvenile Justice’s Teacher of the Year inspires students for 35 years

Latest News

Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
Canada truckers protest about 'freedom'
A Hahira family loses their home and everything in it after an overnight fire.
Hahira family loses almost everything after an overnight house fire
APD needs help identifying shoplifting suspect
APD needs help identiying shoplifting suspect
He is wanted in connection to a home invasion.
Terrell Co. law enforcement looking for home invasion suspect