Death of Lee Co. man in roadway crash under investigation

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) is investigating the death of a 22-year-old Lee County man.

The crash happened Sunday night on Highway 520 in Terrell County.

Troopers’ preliminary investigation shows two different crashes happened.

In the first, a truck crossed the median and hit a tree. In the second crash, troopers said a Terrell County Sheriff’s Office deputy unit was trying to find the first crash.

Troopers said that deputy unit hit Randall Moree, who they said was lying in the roadway.

GSP said Moree, who was driving the truck that crashed originally, died from his injuries.

State troopers said these details are preliminary findings and they are continuing to investigate.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.