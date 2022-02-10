Ask the Expert
DCSS release statement on wrongdoings during 2009 Ga. CRCT cheating scandal

Atlanta principal hearing set for Monday
Standardized testing
Standardized testing(kfyr)
By Jim Wallace
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A former Atlanta school principal, convicted in Georgia’s test cheating scandal in 2015, is now asking Fulton County prosecutors to not send her to prison.

In 2015, Dana Evans was found guilty of racketeering, along with 10 other Atlanta public school educators. They were found guilty of changing students’ scores on standardized tests.

Evans was also found guilty of lying to investigators and received a 5-year sentence. One year to be served in prison.

After years of appeal, the Georgia State Supreme Court declined to hear her case.

A hearing is set for Monday.

Four other educators convicted in the trial have served their time behind bars.

The Dougherty County School System was also implicated for wrongdoing during the test cheating scandal.

An investigation conducted by the governor’s office in 2011 said there was widespread cheating and test tampering in the 2009 CRCT tests by school system educators.

The report says more than 40 educators were involved, with 18 admitting to helping students. School officials followed up and found the cheating was not as serious as reported by state investigators.

Recently, school officials say five educators resigned or retired during the investigation, and 10 others served an administrative leave.

Dougherty County schools were later dropped from state investigation because former Gov. Nathan Deal said he was satisfied with the school’s actions.

No educators from Dougherty County were ever criminally charged.

Kenneth Dyer, Dougherty County School System Superintendent released a statement regarding the issue.

