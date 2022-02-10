Baconton Charter students learn about consequences of vaping, obscene photos

BACONTON, Ga. (WALB) - As kids get older, they may get peer pressured at some point to get involved in certain activities.

One activity may include drugs which there’s a new thing concerning vape pens. The other is sending obscene photos online.

And if you get caught doing either-or, one could lead to expulsion and the other can lead to felony charges as a student.

“This is going to affect you for life whether it’s your job, whether it’s your dating life, whether it’s your college career or your workplace career. Understanding how serious this is from a young age hopefully will detour from this conduct,” said Joe Mulholland, district attorney of the South Georgia circuit.

That’s the issue going on in schools, according to Mulholland.

Most students don’t know that sending inappropriate photos can change your life forever.

He spoke to Baconton Community Charter School high and middle school students about this Thursday so they won’t have to meet him in court one day.

South Georgia Circuit District Attorney Joe Mulholland said they take this stuff serious because in one of his cases, a girl committed suicide when he her pictures got sent around school (WALB)

“The reason we take it so seriously and you saw that one of the young ladies that was in one of the cases ended up committing suicide because she was bullied by this stuff. So I understand on the flip side that sometimes you may think this is a joke or it’s funny but it could lead to some serious ramifications,” said Mulholland.

Here’s a scenario for students in group messages and if there are obscene photos sent.

“In Georgia, we have party to a crime. Anyone who aids or vets any kind of act can also be prosecuted for it. So the best thing you could do is report it right away,” said Mulholland.

Baconton Charter Principal Mary Sullivan has been in the school system for 20 years.

She believes vaping is the new cigarette in today’s generation.

Baconton Charter high school Principal Mary Sullivan believes vaping is the new cigarettes' (WALB)

“It has escalated into the availability into delta eight as one of the substances they’re vaping. So it’s become a serious issue and if you bring it to school, that’s the same as smoking a joint. You just can’t do that,” said Sullivan.

Sullivan said this is not allowed at school and they have expelled a few students for vaping.

Mulholland plans to continue to spread this message to keep kids out of trouble.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.