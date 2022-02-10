APD needs help identiying shoplifting suspect

Ask the Expert
APD needs help identifying shoplifting suspect
By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 7:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is looking to identify a woman and vehicles and needs the community’s help.

Police said the suspect committed several shopliftings at Target on Dawson Road and was caught on surveillance getting into a green pickup truck and a white passenger vehicle.

If anyone has any information, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or contact an investigator at (229) 431-2100.

