4 arrested in Albany armed robbery

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Four people, including two juveniles, were arrested in connection to a Thursday armed robbery, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

APD officials said around 1 p.m., officers responded to the Travel Inn in the 400 block of Oglethorpe Boulevard about an armed robbery. Police said the victim was robbed by four men, two of which had guns.

Police said all four tried to run away but all were caught after being chased on foot.

The suspects — Jartavion Robinson, 18, Daequan West, 17, and two 15-year-olds, all from Pelham — were charged with armed robbery and other felony charges.

