Unoccupied Lee Co. home catches fire

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - An unoccupied home caught fire Wednesday in Lee County, according to officials.

The fire was reported to the Lee County Fire Department at 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

The fire happened at a two-story house in the 100 block of Creekside Drive.

The fire department said the fire was fully involved when firefighters arrived.

Firefighters said the house was unoccupied and under renovation.

There were no injuries.

State fire marshal officials were there to help in the investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.