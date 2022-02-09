Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Pfizer to study COVID-19 pill for kids

This image provided by Pfizer in October 2021 shows the company's COVID-19 Paxlovid pills....
This image provided by Pfizer in October 2021 shows the company's COVID-19 Paxlovid pills. Newly infected COVID-19 patients have two new treatment options that can be taken at home. But that convenience comes with a catch: The pills have to be taken as soon as possible once symptoms appear.((Pfizer via AP) | AP)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 8:10 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Pfizer is working to get its COVID-19 fighting pill used in more people.

Paxlovid is currently authorized to treat COVID-19 in high-risk individuals 12 and older.

Pfizer is planning to study the drug in children age 6 to 18.

The pharmaceutical giant is also awaiting full approval from the Food and Drug Administration on the pill for the groups it is currently authorized to treat.

The company said it expects that decision in the second half of the year.

Pfizer’s chief scientific officer said the company is also working on a next generation pill to help treat COVID-19.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colquitt County
1 killed, 1 injured in Colquitt Co. dispute turned shooting
One person is in custody after a fight turned into a fatal stabbing, according to the Georgia...
1 in custody after fatal Cordele stabbing
The train derailment scene was cleared.
Update: Douglas train derailment scene cleared
Lee County Honors their STAR Student and Teacher
Lee Co. School System celebrates STAR student, teacher
The Dougherty County Police Department is asking for help finding Willie Johnson, right.
Missing Dougherty man with Alzheimer’s found

Latest News

Memphis Restaurant Workers United protest after Starbucks fires Poplar/Highland store employees
Starbucks employees fired after announcing efforts to unionize in Memphis
FILE - Fuel is pumped into a vehicle, Thursday, June 14, 2012, in Miami. Two Democratic...
Senators call for gas tax suspension to blunt rising prices
Some students are planning to stage a walkout Wednesday to protest a religious assembly at...
Christian revival at school prompts student walkout in W.Va.
Some students are planning to stage a walkout Wednesday to protest a religious assembly at...
Mandatory church service at school prompts walkout