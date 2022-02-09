Man convicted in 2019 home invasion

ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - A man was convicted by a Turner County grand jury in connection to a 2019 home invasion, according to District Attorney Bryce Johnson.

Antonio Brown was convicted on home invasion, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime charges.

The charges stem from a September 2019 home invasion in Ashburn, according to Johnson.

Sentencing is set for Feb. 18.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.