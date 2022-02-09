Man convicted in 2019 home invasion
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 7:24 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - A man was convicted by a Turner County grand jury in connection to a 2019 home invasion, according to District Attorney Bryce Johnson.
Antonio Brown was convicted on home invasion, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime charges.
The charges stem from a September 2019 home invasion in Ashburn, according to Johnson.
Sentencing is set for Feb. 18.
