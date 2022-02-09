Heart disease symptoms present different in women and men

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Heart disease is the number one killer for both men and women and has been for many years according to the CDC, but the signs for men and women can be different.

A cardiologist at Phoebe said in most cases, the symptoms women have before experiencing heart-related issues tend to be more subtle than men.

“Unlike men with crushing chest discomfort that they have, for women, it may be pressure squeezing just a feeling of uneasiness,” said Dr. Rachel Harris, Phoebe cardiologist said.

Dr. Rachel Harris, Phoebe Cardiologist (WALB)

Harris has been practicing medicine for over 12 years. She said for women, their symptoms can range from the belly button up to the jaw and even their back.

“We like to think of heart disease only affects the chest area, but we, over the years, have come to know that patients may have symptoms that may mimic other disease systems,” said Harris.

Heart disease such as heart attacks, strokes and heart failure can affect anyone at any age. Harris said they start screening for it between the ages of 40 and 75.

Some risk factors are weight, diet, lack of exercise and tobacco products. Harris said one risk factor people tend not to think of is diabetes.

“If you have underlying diabetes, you’re twice as likely to have a cardiovascular event, that is a heart attack or stroke by the age of 60,” said Harris.

There are some things you can do to decrease your risk of heart disease, like monitoring your weight, knowing your cholesterol levels, blood pressure and exercising 30 minutes a day.

check blood pressure (WALB)

Harris said once you make a change it’s important to stick with it.

“They may have had one event and they turn their lives around. They are adamant that they’re not going to have another event and they don’t want to be hospitalized again, so they’re doing everything they can to make sure they live happy and healthy lives,” said Harris.

If you have any symptoms that line up with a heart attack or stroke, Harris said you should go to the emergency room and get checked.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.