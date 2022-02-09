Ga. Dept. of Juvenile Justice’s Teacher of the Year inspires students for 35 years

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice is celebrating its teacher of the year.

As an educator for more than 35 years, Anthony Kinnel is honored for the impact he has made on youth across South Georgia. WALB news 10′s Nathalie Moreau spoke to Kinnel about how he teaches a unique group of students, who may have gone through a rough patch in life.

He made sure never to judge them on their past while helping them create a better future for themselves.

“You know our kids, they come to us with challenges. But one of the things I do because I’m in charge of teaching them, I never look at their charges, I never do that,” said Kinnel. “Because I don’t want to have my actions colored or the way I treat them. I don’t want to treat them differently because of what they’ve been accused of doing.”

Kinnel teaches students at a Youth detention center on their youth development campuses where students are required to go to school while they are there.

“We are an accredited school system as well, recognized nationally, and so when they leave here their diploma says Georgia Preparatory Academy, so they don’t have that stigma of the Department of Juvenile Justice,” said Tyrone Oliver, Commissioner for Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice.

Kinnel was chosen by his peers, his school principal and the superintendent to receive his Teacher of the Year award.

“We have phenomenal teachers like Mr. Kennel. You know he outshined this past year and you can really tell by just listening to his stories and his background about not only his compassion but his passion for what he does,” said Oliver. “That just speaks volumes and we need more teachers like Mr. Kennel.”

Kinnel was very pleased to hear of his nomination.

“I’m grateful that someone would even think enough of me to think I was worthy of the award, so I was pleasantly surprised,” he said.

Kinnel thanks his mom for giving him the skills to be the best educator he can be for his students.

“I remember my mom taught me you don’t go out and try to shine and try to revive accolades. What you do is you work hard and you let your work stand for you,” said Kinnel.

Kinnel added building up his students’ self-worth is his most rewarding experience as a teacher.

“I had a young man one time that came, he was in my care at a high school and everybody told me when you look at the class list at the beginning of the year that this guy somehow was going to be (bad). And so what I did was the first time he did something good, I called his mom and told her how well he was doing. You know what happened, she cried. She said her son had been to school 12 years and nobody had ever said anything good about him. See that’s what education is about. You know building people up,” said Kinnel.

Some past students of Kinnel said that he was able to build up and remained one of their favorite teachers of all time.

Anthony Kinnel with the Patuxent High School basketball team in Maryland he coached 23 years ago (Glen Allen)

The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice’s Teacher of the Year has inspired students both on the basketball court and in the classroom for 35 years.

“Teachers are special. They do special things for kids. You can meet that one teacher that can stick with you and be like ‘you can do this’. He was that type of teacher,” said Ryan Hawkins, Law Office Manager at Nelson and Mullins Law firm in D.C.

Another one of Kinnel’s past students Deonte Harrod, Journalist and Media Entrepreneur, said Kinnel played a huge part in choosing the right college for him.

“And I always tell people if my coach hadn’t sat down and was like ‘hey this is the college I think you should go to’ because nobody else was doing that for me. You know my parents didn’t know to do that they didn’t go for college and so he stepped in and did that,” said Harrod.

Even though some of their first interactions were a little rocky, it did not stop Kinnel from being the best teacher he could possibly be.

“I was a taken off the team in middle school for bad behavior and Mr. Kinnel came up to me and asked why I was off the team, and I told him. He was like ‘you’re going to play for me next year and you are going to do good’,” said Hawkins.

Anthony Kinnel with the Patuxent High School basketball team in Maryland he coached 23 years ago (Glen Allen)

Even students that weren’t on Kinnel’s team still felt inspired by him.

“You know even though I was younger, and I wasn’t on their actual team at the time, he would let me practice with the older guys and he would make me fit in,” said Patrick ‘Pat The ROC’ Robinson, Professional Basketball player. “He gave me that confidence to continue to go on with basketball.”

Kinnel ran a tight ship, but his actions always had a purpose.

“From day 1 he demanded his respect, but he also gave respect, so he got the respect of just about everyone in our school,” said Hawkins.

Harrod also appreciated Kinnel’s strict manner.

“He was tough like real like cut and dry like hey we need to do this, this so what is going to happen but it served a purpose,” he said.

Kinnel always instilled in his students that the sky’s the limit through more than just coaching.

“To provide these kids experiences, especially when you come from small areas and you’ve never seen anything even just to live in Georgia and never have been to Atlanta, can you imagine that? But when you are given those kinds of experiences it stretches them and gives them an opportunity to take themselves, not only their lives but their family’s lives to the next level,” said Kinnel.

Kinnel’s Students can’t thank him enough for all he has done for them.

“He’s a great guy, can’t thank him enough. So, I hope he sees this to let him know how cool he is and how much impact he’s had. I’m pretty sure it’s not just my life. I’m pretty sure I can get ten to twenty more kids to say the same thing,” said Hawkins.

Almost 23 years later and Kinnel is still being recognized for all his exceptional work as a teacher.

