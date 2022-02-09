Free AT&T internet for eligible Albany residents

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Free AT&T internet is coming for some in Southwest Georgia. This is part of the Federal Affordable Connectivity Program. Part of the eligibility is based on your household income.

Gary Sanchez with AT&T says this will be a long-term program for the foreseeable future. He says it does help replace a temporary emergency broadband program that started a year ago. Since that program is ending in March, Sanchez says AT&T wanted to extend internet access for its customers.

As the pandemic goes on, access to reliable internet can help with keeping kids educated and families connected.

“This is a revised program. We’ve had this for a number of years but just recently, we revised it so that you get even faster speeds up to 100 MB per second speed.”

This program is geared to set families across southwest Georgia up for success.

