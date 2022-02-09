Ask the Expert
Warming until the weekend
By Chris Zelman
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 7:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Outside of of some patchy freezing fog this morning in middle Georgia, it will be sunny and seasonable this afternoon. Cold starts and warmer afternoons are expected into the weekend. A mostly dry cold front arrives Sunday and knocks temperatures from the lower 70s to the upper 50s. A freeze is expected Valentines morning and then a warming trend into the middle of next week.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

