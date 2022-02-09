Outside of of some patchy freezing fog this morning in middle Georgia, it will be sunny and seasonable this afternoon. Cold starts and warmer afternoons are expected into the weekend. A mostly dry cold front arrives Sunday and knocks temperatures from the lower 70s to the upper 50s. A freeze is expected Valentines morning and then a warming trend into the middle of next week.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

