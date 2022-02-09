Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Fine winter weather into the weekend

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 7:31 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Late afternoon brought some sunshine back to SGA. Gradual clearing continues through the evening with clear skies overnight. Otherwise cold and frosty as lows drop into the low to mid 30s. Full sunshine with seasonal mid 60s tomorrow.

Little fanfare with sun filled days warming into the mid-upper 60s low 70s. Nights remain cold as lows slowly climb from the low 30s to low 40s into the weekend.

This extended dry period holds into the weekend. Another cold front swings across the region late Saturday into Sunday with limited moisture therefore rain chances are slim. Behind the boundary colder air returns dropping temperatures below average into early week.

Looking ahead Valentine’s Day near perfect. Monday starts cold with lows mid 30s followed by abundant sunshine and pleasantly cool highs upper 50s low 60s. Quiet weather into midweek then rain returns Thursday into Friday.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coffee County
Judge denies immunity request for Coffee Co. defendant in wedding reception murder case
The train derailment scene was cleared.
Update: Douglas train derailment scene cleared
Colquitt County
1 killed, 1 injured in Colquitt Co. dispute turned shooting
One person is in custody after a fight turned into a fatal stabbing, according to the Georgia...
1 in custody after fatal Cordele stabbing
Heath Thomas Register, 41, pled guilty to malice murder, felony murder, two counts of...
Cordele man sentenced in 2020 killing, kidnapping

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
Gradual clearing and warm up for the week
Drying out and warming up
First Alert Weather 6pm Monday February 7