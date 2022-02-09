Fine winter weather into the weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Late afternoon brought some sunshine back to SGA. Gradual clearing continues through the evening with clear skies overnight. Otherwise cold and frosty as lows drop into the low to mid 30s. Full sunshine with seasonal mid 60s tomorrow.

Little fanfare with sun filled days warming into the mid-upper 60s low 70s. Nights remain cold as lows slowly climb from the low 30s to low 40s into the weekend.

This extended dry period holds into the weekend. Another cold front swings across the region late Saturday into Sunday with limited moisture therefore rain chances are slim. Behind the boundary colder air returns dropping temperatures below average into early week.

Looking ahead Valentine’s Day near perfect. Monday starts cold with lows mid 30s followed by abundant sunshine and pleasantly cool highs upper 50s low 60s. Quiet weather into midweek then rain returns Thursday into Friday.

