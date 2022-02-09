Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Feds say no taxpayer money for safer drug-smoking pipes

White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing at the White House,...
White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Washington.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 2:37 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Following outrage on the political right, the Biden administration said Wednesday that a grant program to help prevent additional harm to people who use illicit drugs will not pay for safer pipes to smoke crack or meth.

“No federal funding will be used directly or through subsequent reimbursement of grantees to put pipes in safe smoking kits,” Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and White House drug policy adviser Rahul Gupta said in a statement.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said separately that was never the intention, complaining that impression was created by “inaccurate reporting.”

Monday was the deadline for service organizations and state and local governments to apply for a share of $30 million in federal money for “harm reduction” efforts intended to prevent disease, injury and other collateral trauma to people addicted to illicit drugs.

The original request for funding proposals from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration had listed “safe smoking kits/supplies” among the items that could be purchased with taxpayer money. They were among a dozen categories that included overdose prevention drugs, medication lockboxes, test kits for infectious diseases, and syringe disposal containers. The grant solicitation did not specifically mention pipes, although they can be part of safe smoking kits.

That triggered online reports that the Biden administration was using federal dollars to pay for “crack pipes.” Some Republican senators castigated the administration on Twitter.

HHS spokeswoman Sarah Lovenheim tweeted that such reports were “blatant misinformation” and Wednesday at the White House briefing Psaki said paying for pipes was never part of the plan.

“They were never a part of the kit,” said Psaki. “It was inaccurate reporting and we wanted to put out information to make that clear.”

Homemade pipes for smoking crack and methamphetamine may break easily or also release toxic fumes. Because of that, safer pipes can be one of the components of safety kits. But those kits also can include other supplies, such as alcohol swabs to clean hands or wipe down a pipe.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colquitt County
Update: 2 charged in Colquitt Co. dispute turned shooting death
One person is in custody after a fight turned into a fatal stabbing, according to the Georgia...
1 in custody after fatal Cordele stabbing
The train derailment scene was cleared.
Update: Douglas train derailment scene cleared
Lee County Honors their STAR Student and Teacher
Lee Co. School System celebrates STAR student, teacher
The Dougherty County Police Department is asking for help finding Willie Johnson, right.
Missing Dougherty man with Alzheimer’s found

Latest News

FILE - A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center, Fla.,Thursday,...
SpaceX satellites falling out of orbit after solar storm
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says that Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill is "cruel" and...
Psaki: 'Don't Say Gay' bill is 'cruel' and 'harmful'
A 7-year-old Texas boy is recovering after his neighbor's dog attacked him while he was walking...
7-year-old rescued from dog attack
Houston Police are looking for suspects in an apparent road-rage shooting that wounded a...
Police: 9-year-old shot in head in suspected Houston road-rage attack