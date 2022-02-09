Crisp Co. Sheriff’s Office getting new simulation technology for training

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Law enforcement agencies across Georgia will get a piece of the nearly $6 million grant from the state to help fund de-escalation training.

The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office is getting a little more than $69,000 to help with responding to high-risk, quick-thinking situations.

Sheriff Billy Hancock said this money will help pay for a new simulation room. He said you can build any type of scenario in it.

“It takes what used to be a screen with speakers and now, we’ll have virtual glasses on so that you feel like you’re in the situation more as you approach a room or approach a car,” said Hancock.

This technology will help train officers or deputies on shoot, don’t shoot situations — a decision Hancock said many are judged off of.

“We always have to be fair. We’re always judged on split-second decisions that we have to make so this going to give us an opportunity to train more,” said Hancock.

He said like with most things, the more opportunities you have to train for those split-second decisions, the better prepared you are when you have to do it in real life.

“By having this machine in place here in house, we can do remedial training with it. We can do it every couple of months, as much as we need to, to make sure our officers are proficient when it comes to making those judgment decisions,” said Hancock.

Hancock said they’re expecting this new technology to be implemented in about six months.

