Crisp Co. Schools prep students for severe weather drills

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - This week is Severe Weather Awareness Week. Many take this time to go over things like tornado drills or how to prepare for emergency situations.

At Crisp County Primary School, Principal Monica Warren said they’re not only practicing and preparing for drills, but they explain to kids the reason behind them.

One way they do that is through what’s called a “social story,” which is a slideshow that walks kids through the process.

“Before that, we just simply went through the motions. They just follow the protocol for whatever they were told to do. Now, we’re able to educate them on the why,” said Warren.

An experience she had in 1999 while teaching is just one of the reasons Warren said she thinks drills are so important.

“I really did not think it would ever happen, but in 1999, a tornado came through Dooly County. I just knew I had to protect my students and get in motion. We had literally two minutes to get our children to safety. It happened that quick,” said Warren.

Monica Warren, Principal At Crisp County Primary School (WALB)

They go over things like, inside voices, where to line up and how to sit in a way that keeps them safe from any debris.

Warren said going over these situations not only keeps students and staff organized and calm, but gets them as prepared as possible and her story is an example of that.

″I can’t tell you how many countless drills we practiced for fire, severe weather, active shooter and you always think it’s never gonna be you. But it was me that day and it was a whole school of children. Luckily, no lives were lost, nobody was injured. We were safe because of the practices we put in place,” said Warren.

She said they practice drills like this every month, but make sure kinds know why they’re doing it.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.