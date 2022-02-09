Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Bomb threats clear more than a half-dozen DC high schools

People leave Dunbar High School in Washington on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, after Doug Emhoff, the...
People leave Dunbar High School in Washington on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, after Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, was whisked out of a Black History Month commemoration event at the high school by Secret Service agents following an apparent bomb threat.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than a half-dozen public high schools in Washington, D.C., were evacuated Wednesday afternoon after receiving anonymous bomb threats. In each case, police found no explosives.

The Metropolitan Police Department announced that seven schools received bomb threats over the phone: Dunbar High School, Theodore Roosevelt High School, Ron Brown High School, KIPP DC College Preparatory, IDEA Public Charter School, Seed Public Charter School and McKinley Tech High School.

In each case, students were evacuated and the building searched and “cleared with no hazardous material found,” the MPD announced on Twitter.

An eighth school, Friendship Public Charter School, also received a threat, but school was not in session.

The string of threats comes a day after Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, was quickly escorted out of a Black History Month event following a bomb threat during a visit to Dunbar High School. The MPD said it was “working to thoroughly investigate these threats with the assistance of our federal partners” at the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Lewis Ferebee, chancellor of D.C. Public Schools, called the threats “disturbing incidents that we take very seriously.”

In a statement, Ferebee said the school system would work closely with MPD “regarding any threat made toward our schools, students, or staff.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The two men were charged in connection to a dispute turned shooting death in Colquitt County.
Update: 2 charged in Colquitt Co. dispute turned shooting death
He was charged in connection to a fatal Cordele stabbing.
1 in custody after fatal Cordele stabbing
The train derailment scene was cleared.
Update: Douglas train derailment scene cleared
Lee County Honors their STAR Student and Teacher
Lee Co. School System celebrates STAR student, teacher
The Dougherty County Police Department is asking for help finding Willie Johnson, right.
Missing Dougherty man with Alzheimer’s found

Latest News

He is wanted in connection to a home invasion.
Dawson PD looking for home invasion suspect
The price for tractors has increased nearly 10 fold since the 90s
Georgia farmers have less room for error in 2022
FILE - A large group of police arrive at the Capitol, Jan. 6, 2022, in Washington. U.S. Capitol...
Capitol Police denies baseless claim its officers spy on GOP
WALB
Crisp Co. Sheriff’s Office getting new simulation technology for training
WALB
Black History Month: Mitchell Co. coroner the first African-American coroner in county history