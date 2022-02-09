Black History Month: Mitchell Co. coroner the first African-American coroner in county history

PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - During Black History Month, we’re celebrating leaders who sacrificed to make this a better world.

Historical leaders like Martin Luther King Jr. ended segregation and counter prejudice in our country.

Then you have a man like Barack Obama who was the first African-American president in history.

But there’s a man we can’t forget about, a man in Mitchell County who made history himself.

Stedderick Thomas became the first African American coroner in Mitchell County history.

“Opportunity came and I put my name in the campaign trail and just went on a campaign trail. It was a hard journey because it was just me going against 3 other whites and my constituents and we prevailed and made it possible,” said Thomas.

Thomas’ long-life dream became a reality in 2013.

“Back when Mr. Barker was the coroner, I always wanted to be. Just looking after him and taking a pattern after him and then opportunity did come,” said Thomas.

Thomas is now going into his third term as the county coroner.

He grew up in a funeral home where his father was the founder and owner.

Thomas’ goal was to apply some of Martin Luther King’s standards as the coroner.

“By me being the first African-American coroner, I’m not just here for the blacks. I’m here for everybody. It don’t matter what color, what size, what age because I take this with compassion, and like I said it’s an honor for me,” said Thomas.

Thomas said he hopes to not only inspire young African-American kids but all kids throughout South Georgia to go after what they want.

