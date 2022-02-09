BINGE IT!: Netflix’s ‘Raising Dion’ takes it to the next level with Season 2

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Bingers, we are celebrating on-screen Black excellence all month long.

With February being Black History Month, our Binge It! of the Month and our Movie Spotlight! feature amazing performances from Black casts.

And later this month, we will honor Black television by highlighting the classics. From A Different World, Martin, and Power, we will have a timeline of popular Black series that will always be remembered.

Our Binge of the Month! is a series about a young boy learning to control his superpowers while also trying to find the source surrounding his powers and father’s death.

In our Movie Spotlight!, we visit some Black cowboys that don’t like to be messed around with and were determined to seek revenge on their rivals in the worst way.

Binge It! of the Month

Some heroes may be younger than you think.

Netflix’s “Raising Dion” is an exciting family series focused on the adventures of a young boy with superpowers and a single mother. The series is based on the 2015 comic book and short film. It originally premiered on Netflix in October 2019 and season 2 just dropped on Feb. 1.

Critics on Rotten Tomatoes say, “Raising Dion season 2 is bigger, better and takes everything to the next level, specifically the visual effects — they really go above and beyond.”

“You may have done bad things, but that’s not who you are. What you do now, that shows us who you are.”

Living in Atlanta, Dion and his mother, Nichole, is trying to keep the struggles of life afloat after the death of his father, scientist Mark Warren.

In the first season, Dion is still learning about his powers and how to use them. And cleaning up messes at home and school seemed to be Nichole’s full-time job.

Finding out the origin of his superpowers starts with details surrounding his father’s mysterious death. Dion was determined to find the monster that killed him.

After defeating the monster he named “The Crooked Man,” which turned out to be an unexpected friend, Dion found himself taking more control of his powers. The Crooked Man is known to kill with his strong lightning powers.

Moving two years forward to season 2 and Dion has taken more control of his powers with help of his friends and BIONA, the facility his dad worked on experiments. The facility now trains powered people on how to live a functional life with powers.

Unaware that the dark energy from The Crooked Man is still alive, Dion befriends a new student that joins his class.

The student, Brayden, is also powered and becomes a bad influence on Dion, forcing him to break his mother’s rules and abandon his friends.

But things get chaotic when a sinkhole caused by the big fight that initially defeated the monster started to release bad toxins, also turning people into monsters. When Nichole gets infected, BIONA aims to help her stay alive longer but it affects her time with Dion.

The dark energy takes it up a notch when it fully takes over Brayden’s mind and body. Luring Dion into another battle, the Crooked Man now has the help of all the people he converted into monsters.

On the same field as before, Dion, his mother, along with the help of some powered friends, fought the battle until it de-escalated.

It may seem like it over finally over but the dark energy is still alive and now has returned to an old friend that is ready to cause havoc.

Binge-watch Raising Dion on Netflix now.

Kim's Binge It! rating:





Kim’s rating system is simple and straight to the point:

1 – Hard to finish: It may be new but it’s not good. Definitely hard to finish the season.

2 – Boring: I finished the season, but it wasn’t that exciting or engaging.

3 – At least the storyline was decent: It was good, but the show didn’t pull me in.

4 – It was good: The show was engaging and interesting.

5 – I was hooked: I couldn’t take my eyes off the screen.

Raising Dion received a 4 rating in our Binge It! series:

Raising Dion is a great family and kids program that will keep not only kids, but adults interested as well. I love how you can see the progression and development of the characters in season 2, something that is needed to keep a series like this going. Dion’s character, along with Nichole’s, was more satisfying to watch because of this growth. Though Dion has superpowers, the adventures and concerns in the show are still relevant and young people can relate to them. I can hardly wait to see how this story plays out in the third season. I’ve truly enjoyed this show thus far.

Movie Spotlight!

In our Movie Spotlight!, we are taking a trip back to the Wild West with some infamous cowboys.

Netflix’s “The Harder They Fall” is a Black western that will keep you on the edge of your seat. The film comes with action, excitement and a great soundtrack.

The film starring Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Regina King, along with several other stars, was released in theaters in October 2021 and on Netflix in November.

With an 87% on Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer, one critic said “drawing from real but forgotten figures from the old West, The Harder They Fall breaths new life into the Western. It’s also a violent good time for all.”

The film has gained several awards including winning big at the recent African American Film Critics Awards and also receiving nominations from the NAACP Image Awards and Satellite Awards.

“Being scared will only give you bad karma in the afterlife.”

In the 1800s, cowboys practically ruled the land. And though they may not be talked about like they should, Black cowboys were among those riding in the West.

In this story, Rufus Buck and his Gang, which consisted of “Treacherous” Trudy Smith, Cherokee Bill and several other gunmen were not to be messed with and were very violent people.

After the gang helped Rufus escape prison, they returned to their town of Redwood to control the area again, imposing a big tax on the townspeople and threatening to kill them if they didn’t pay.

When the Nat Love Gang, Bill Pickett and Jim Beckworth, hear of Buck’s release from a group of bank robbers that they were stealing from, they tell Love who’s now determined on getting revenge on Buck for the death of his parents.

At Stagecoach Mary’s saloon, Bass Reeves, a US marshal, takes Love in to be arrested but instead cooks up a plan after offering revenge on Buck.

Pickett, Beckworth, Stagecoach Mary, and Cuffee, who guards Mary’s saloon, soon gather to ride out to Redwood. After scouting the town goes wrong, Mary is taken prisoner and beaten by the Rufus Buck Gang.

When the others go to Redwood to save Mary, they are forced to come up with $10,000 plus interest for her release which results in robbing a bank in a white town.

Once the Nat Love Gang returned to Redwood, they didn’t show up without a fight. The two rival gangs were in an action-packed gunfight with both sides losing cowboys in the gunfire.

The fight came to an end with a lot of dead bodies all over town and a deeper understanding of Buck’s anger toward life.

And though some cowboys still rode off into the sunset afterward, that may not be the end to this story.

The Harder They Fall is available in theaters and streaming only on Netflix.

Do you know who these characters are based on? Try our interactive flip cards to find learn information on these real-life cowboys. Click on the card to flip it over.

