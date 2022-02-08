Ask the Expert
U.S. airmen return home from Middle East deployment

By Alicia Lewis
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 11:25 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. (WALB) - U.S. airmen returned home on Monday from the Middle East in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.

The 71st Rescue Squadron was welcomed and embraced by family and friends.

WALB News 10′s Alicia Lewis shed a few tears just hearing the excitement from their wives and children.

Some of the troops have missed births, as well as special holidays.

Geraldine Asher is the wife of Airman Cody Asher. They are now expecting their second baby, and she says pictures and FaceTime just haven’t been enough.

“It’s definitely a sacrifice. It’s been really hard but it’s something that he is always wanted to do and it’s really important to him to do this for his country,” Asher said.

One Georgia family of eight said their dad has been the missing piece of their family game nights. They haven’t been able to see their dad in four months. Before he got to the base, they were already planning what to do when they saw him.

The ceremony was definitely a memorable moment for these families. Welcome home troops and thank you for your service.

