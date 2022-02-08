Ask the Expert
Pelham names its next head football coach

Leonard Guyton named next head football coach at Pelham
Leonard Guyton named next head football coach at Pelham(Source: Pelham City Schools)
By Paige Dauer
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:08 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - The Pelham Hornets have found the next leader of their football program.

Leonard Guyton is set to take over as the 26th head football coach. The Pelham School Board met in a called meeting Monday night and voted unanimously to bring Guyton on as head coach.

JUST IN: Leonard Guyton has been named Pelham’s next Head Football Coach. He’s currently the assistant principal at Thomas Co Central. He also served as their OC a few years back.

Posted by Paige Dauer WALB on Monday, February 7, 2022

Guyton is currently serving as the assistant principal at Thomas County Central. He was the offensive coordinator at Central, Bainbridge, and Berrien.

The TCC school board is set to vote on Guyton’s release Tuesday, which would officially make Guyton the Hornet’s next coach.

This hire comes just weeks after Lamar Landing was relieved of his coaching duties.

Landing spent one season with the Hornets.

