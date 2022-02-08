History made on the mat for Terrell Academy
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:13 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - History was made for the Terrell Academy Wrestling Team this weekend.
Two Eagles returned to Dawson state champions after winning their respective weight classes.
Luke Smurda won his 113-pound weight class. Carter Reddick won his 152-pound weight class.
Terrell Academy had never sported a state champion in this sport, now they have two state champions in their building.
