History made on the mat for Terrell Academy

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - History was made for the Terrell Academy Wrestling Team this weekend.

Two Eagles returned to Dawson state champions after winning their respective weight classes.

Luke Smurda won his 113-pound weight class. Carter Reddick won his 152-pound weight class.

Terrell Academy had never sported a state champion in this sport, now they have two state champions in their building.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.