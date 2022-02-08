Ask the Expert
History made on the mat for Terrell Academy

Luke Smurda (left) and Carter Reddick (middle) won state for Terrell Academy
Luke Smurda (left) and Carter Reddick (middle) won state for Terrell Academy(Source: Terrell Academy Athletics)
By Paige Dauer
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:13 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - History was made for the Terrell Academy Wrestling Team this weekend.

Two Eagles returned to Dawson state champions after winning their respective weight classes.

Luke Smurda won his 113-pound weight class. Carter Reddick won his 152-pound weight class.

Terrell Academy had never sported a state champion in this sport, now they have two state champions in their building.

