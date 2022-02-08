Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Gradual clearing and warm up for the week

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 7:27 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Cloudy and wet with chilly 40s across SGA Monday. Rain continues early evening then gradually ends from east to west overnight. Clouds linger as lows drop into the upper 30s low 40s. Gradual clearing Tuesday brings afternoon sunshine then clear skies tomorrow night.

The rest of the week features tons of sunshine and a warming trend. Highs rise from the upper 50s to low 70s while lows drop into the low 30s Wednesday morning then into the low 40s by the weekend.

Still looking mostly dry next weekend. A weak cold front with limited moisture slides across the region with very little rain late Saturday into Sunday. Behind the boundary slightly cooler air for another drop in temperatures.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The two separate accidents happened Friday morning, according to Albany police.
2 killed in separate fatal Albany accidents
Piggly Wiggly on W. Gordon Ave. is seeing an impact beyond the checkout line.
New Albany grocery store jobs helping reduce unemployment numbers
Kontara Woods was charged with trafficking a schedule II-cocaine, possession of marijuana with...
Anonymous tip leads to Valdosta drug bust
Everett Mayes, Jr., 25, was convicted by a jury Thursday for malice and felony murder, home...
Man sentenced in 2020 killing of off-duty correctional officer
Police said a 7-year-old-boy was accidentally killed by a bulldozer in Michigan.
7-year-old killed by bulldozer his father was driving

Latest News

Drying out and warming up
First Alert Weather 6pm Monday February 7
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB Weather Forecast 02/06/2022
WALB Weather Forecast 02/06/2022