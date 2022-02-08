Gradual clearing and warm up for the week

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Cloudy and wet with chilly 40s across SGA Monday. Rain continues early evening then gradually ends from east to west overnight. Clouds linger as lows drop into the upper 30s low 40s. Gradual clearing Tuesday brings afternoon sunshine then clear skies tomorrow night.

The rest of the week features tons of sunshine and a warming trend. Highs rise from the upper 50s to low 70s while lows drop into the low 30s Wednesday morning then into the low 40s by the weekend.

Still looking mostly dry next weekend. A weak cold front with limited moisture slides across the region with very little rain late Saturday into Sunday. Behind the boundary slightly cooler air for another drop in temperatures.

