Clouds break this afternoon allowing temperatures to creep towards 60 degrees. A light freeze is expected Wednesday morning and then mild in the middle 60s with tons of sun. Cold starts and warmer afternoons gets us to near 70. More clouds Saturday, then a slight chance of rain Sunday. Colder too, with a light freeze possible Valentine’s morning.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.