Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

First Alert Weather

Drier the rest of the work week
Clouds break this afternoon allowing temperatures to creep towards 60 degrees. A light freeze is expected Wednesday morning and then mild in the middle 60s with
By Chris Zelman
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 6:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Clouds break this afternoon allowing temperatures to creep towards 60 degrees. A light freeze is expected Wednesday morning and then mild in the middle 60s with tons of sun. Cold starts and warmer afternoons gets us to near 70. More clouds Saturday, then a slight chance of rain Sunday. Colder too, with a light freeze possible Valentine’s morning.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather

Most Read

Coffee County
Judge denies immunity request for Coffee Co. defendant in wedding reception murder case
A train derailed in the McDonald Road Fales Avenue area in Douglas.
Train derails in Douglas
Heath Thomas Register, 41, pled guilty to malice murder, felony murder, two counts of...
Cordele man sentenced in 2020 killing, kidnapping
Nigel Brown, 9, was killed in a drive-by shooting in Albany.
‘His name will never die’: 6 months later, Nigel Brown drive-by shooting death still under investigation
The Dougherty County Police Department is asking for help finding Willie Johnson, right.
Missing Dougherty man with Alzheimer’s found

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
Gradual clearing and warm up for the week
Drying out and warming up
First Alert Weather 6pm Monday February 7
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather