Albany Area YMCA starts 2022 support campaign

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Area YMCA just started its annual 2022 support campaign. Coordinators at the Y are hoping to raise $138,000 so anyone who wants to walk through their doors can.

The support campaign helps with childcare, summer camp and after-school programs.

Membership and Marketing Director Samantha Helton said it also helps senior citizens who may be recovering from surgery.

“We believe that every person deserves an opportunity to participate, and we don’t turn anyone away, regardless of their financial means,” said Helton.

To make sure the right people are getting financial help, Helton said you fill out an application submit a personal letter of your needs and provide basic pay stubs.

After that, you meet with a financial assistant who awards an amount based on that person’s needs.

″We make sure the people who receive our funds are people that actually need them. Not just someone who comes in a says, ‘hey, I don’t want to pay for a membership,’” said Helton.

Last year, they did see a dip in funds only being able to raise $40,000. Helton said that’s because of the pandemic.

“We’re trying to really up what we can do for our community because if we don’t bring these dollars in now. We won’t be able to provide that support this year,” said Helton.

She’s estimating if they meet the $138,000 goal, they’ll be able to help around 100 people in the Albany area.

If you’d like to donate the campaign runs from now until March.

