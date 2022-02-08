Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

1 killed, 1 injured in Colquitt Co. dispute turned shooting

Colquitt County
Colquitt County(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORMAN PARK, Ga. (WALB) - One person was killed and another was injured in a dispute turned shooting, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Shortly after midnight on Tuesday, the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2000 block of Ellenton Norman Park Road. When deputies arrived, they found a man dead from a gunshot wound and another injured from a gunshot.

The GBI said the preliminary investigation found there was some type of dispute between the victim and someone else. Eventually, two men went to confront the victim and multiple gunshots were fired.

The GBI said it is working to determine who fired the shots and that all the people involved are known to each other.

The GBI said two men are in custody at the Colquitt County Jail and formal charges and warrants will be secured.

An autopsy will be done at the GBI Crime Lab.

Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI at (229) 225-4090 or the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 616-7460.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coffee County
Judge denies immunity request for Coffee Co. defendant in wedding reception murder case
The train derailment scene was cleared.
Update: Douglas train derailment scene cleared
Heath Thomas Register, 41, pled guilty to malice murder, felony murder, two counts of...
Cordele man sentenced in 2020 killing, kidnapping
The Dougherty County Police Department is asking for help finding Willie Johnson, right.
Missing Dougherty man with Alzheimer’s found
Nigel Brown, 9, was killed in a drive-by shooting in Albany.
‘His name will never die’: 6 months later, Nigel Brown drive-by shooting death still under investigation

Latest News

The 71st Rescue Squadron returned to Moody Air Force Base from an overseas deployment on...
U.S. airmen return home from Middle East deployment
The train derailment scene was cleared.
Update: Douglas train derailment scene cleared
WALB
Lee Co. School System celebrates STAR student, teacher
One person is in custody after a fight turned into a fatal stabbing, according to the Georgia...
1 in custody after fatal Cordele stabbing