1 killed, 1 injured in Colquitt Co. dispute turned shooting

NORMAN PARK, Ga. (WALB) - One person was killed and another was injured in a dispute turned shooting, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Shortly after midnight on Tuesday, the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2000 block of Ellenton Norman Park Road. When deputies arrived, they found a man dead from a gunshot wound and another injured from a gunshot.

The GBI said the preliminary investigation found there was some type of dispute between the victim and someone else. Eventually, two men went to confront the victim and multiple gunshots were fired.

The GBI said it is working to determine who fired the shots and that all the people involved are known to each other.

The GBI said two men are in custody at the Colquitt County Jail and formal charges and warrants will be secured.

An autopsy will be done at the GBI Crime Lab.

Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI at (229) 225-4090 or the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 616-7460.

