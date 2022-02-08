1 in custody after fatal Cordele stabbing

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - One person is in custody after a fight turned into a fatal stabbing, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Shortly before 4 p.m. on Monday, the Cordele Police Department responded to a fight that ended with a stabbing.

One person was taken to the hospital for treatment and later died, according to the GBI. Another person was taken into custody by Cordele police.

The GBI is assisting the Cordele Police Department with the investigation and the agency said it is ongoing.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling (1-800) 597-8477 or by clicking here.

