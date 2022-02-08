Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

1 in custody after fatal Cordele stabbing

One person is in custody after a fight turned into a fatal stabbing, according to the Georgia...
One person is in custody after a fight turned into a fatal stabbing, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:16 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - One person is in custody after a fight turned into a fatal stabbing, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Shortly before 4 p.m. on Monday, the Cordele Police Department responded to a fight that ended with a stabbing.

One person was taken to the hospital for treatment and later died, according to the GBI. Another person was taken into custody by Cordele police.

The GBI is assisting the Cordele Police Department with the investigation and the agency said it is ongoing.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling (1-800) 597-8477 or by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coffee County
Judge denies immunity request for Coffee Co. defendant in wedding reception murder case
The two separate accidents happened Friday morning, according to Albany police.
2 killed in separate fatal Albany accidents
A train derailed in the McDonald Road Fales Avenue area in Douglas.
Train derails in Douglas
Kontara Woods was charged with trafficking a schedule II-cocaine, possession of marijuana with...
Anonymous tip leads to Valdosta drug bust
Piggly Wiggly on W. Gordon Ave. is seeing an impact beyond the checkout line.
New Albany grocery store jobs helping reduce unemployment numbers

Latest News

The Dougherty County Police Department is asking for help finding Willie Johnson, right.
Missing Dougherty man with Alzheimer’s found
WALB
Lee County School System Celebrates STAR Student and Teacher
WALB
Miss Albany writes, dedicates book inspired by teacher
WALB
Judge denies immunity request for Coffee Co. defendant in wedding reception murder case