Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Train derails in Douglas

A train derailed in the McDonald Road Fales Avenue area in Douglas.
A train derailed in the McDonald Road Fales Avenue area in Douglas.(Douglas Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - A train has derailed in Douglas, according to the Douglas Police Department.

A train derailed in the McDonald Road Fales Avenue area.

Douglas police said emergency personnel and crews are on the scene and ask people to avoid the area and expect delays.

Madison and Peterson Avenues are blocked at this time.

WALB News 10 has crews headed to the scene to learn more. This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.

Be aware there is a train derailment in the area in the area is McDonald Rd and Fales Ave. Emergency personnel and...

Posted by Douglas GA Police Department on Monday, February 7, 2022

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The two separate accidents happened Friday morning, according to Albany police.
2 killed in separate fatal Albany accidents
Piggly Wiggly on W. Gordon Ave. is seeing an impact beyond the checkout line.
New Albany grocery store jobs helping reduce unemployment numbers
Kontara Woods was charged with trafficking a schedule II-cocaine, possession of marijuana with...
Anonymous tip leads to Valdosta drug bust
Everett Mayes, Jr., 25, was convicted by a jury Thursday for malice and felony murder, home...
Man sentenced in 2020 killing of off-duty correctional officer
Police said a 7-year-old-boy was accidentally killed by a bulldozer in Michigan.
7-year-old killed by bulldozer his father was driving

Latest News

Eight men have been indicted in the New Year's Day death of Warren Vann Brown.
Judge denies immunity request for Coffee Co. defendant in wedding reception murder case
Nigel Brown, 9, was killed in a drive-by shooting in Albany.
‘His name will never die’: 6 months later, Nigel Brown drive-by shooting death still under investigation
Volunteers from Lee County came to wash the cars.
Family hosts car wash for Albany woman needing kidney transplant
The Thomasville Historical Center was one of the free museums. It is where a victorian mansion...
Thomasville History Center takes part in ‘Super Museum Sunday’