Train derails in Douglas

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - A train has derailed in Douglas, according to the Douglas Police Department.

A train derailed in the McDonald Road Fales Avenue area.

Douglas police said emergency personnel and crews are on the scene and ask people to avoid the area and expect delays.

Madison and Peterson Avenues are blocked at this time.

WALB News 10 has crews headed to the scene to learn more. This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.

