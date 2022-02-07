Ask the Expert
Thomasville History Center takes part in ‘Super Museum Sunday’

The Thomasville Historical Center was one of the free museums. It is where a victorian mansion used to be before it burned down in the early 1900s. The site contains several buildings. This includes a log cabin, an old garage with antique cars and a home with a 19th century bowling alley.
By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - On Sunday, people in Thomasville and surrounding areas had the chance to experience the history, arts and cultural opportunities in their own backyard — for free.

The Georgia Historical Society welcomed guests to “Super Museum Sunday.”

That means about 100 museums are free across Georgia.

The Thomasville Historical Center was one of the free museums. It is where a victorian mansion used to be before it burned down in the early 1900s. The site contains several buildings. This includes a log cabin, an old garage with antique cars and a home with a 19th century bowling alley.

It is used as a time capsule of Thomas County history.

“So it’s really an opportunity for local people who maybe don’t always get to go to the historical sites right around the corner from them because they’re working,” said Anne McCudden, executive director of Thomasville Historical Center. “We think we’re a great resource for people to learn about their local history. Of course, the more knowledgeable somebody is about the past, about where they live, it just creates a better environment I think. I wasn’t born and raised here and I’m still learning things about Thomas County history,” said McCudden.

The property has a few homes. One is home to vintage pianos and old-time photos.
The property has a few homes. One is home to vintage pianos and old-time photos.

The days of Super Museum Sunday have changed over the past few years so next year it might be different too.

There are also other museums in Thomas County where you can spend time on your next day off.

