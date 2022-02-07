Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Southeast Mayhem hosts first ever eSports gaming event

Video from WALB
By Keshawn Ward
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Video gamers throughout Southwest Georgia got the chance to compete in events that they could win $5,000 or more.

Southeast Mayhem officials said they strive to be the top eSports experience in South Georgia.

Their main goal is to give the experience of a lifetime.

The gamers got to compete in a cosplay contest, drone racing, robotics demos and tons of tournaments to enter for all of your favorite eSports games, including Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Guilty Gear Strive, Fortnite, Apex Legends, and more. With big cash pot bonuses to boot.

Each gaming competition could be worth hundreds of dollars or more — so you could walk out of the event with thousands of dollars.

Southeast Mayhem Host Jonathan Day believes the event is also a networking event for gamers.
Southeast Mayhem Host Jonathan Day believes the event is also a networking event for gamers.(WALB)

Southeast Mayhem Host Jonathan Day said this type of event is also a networking event for gamers who would have an interest in doing this for a living.

“Gaming has been a big industry for years and we’re finally seeing it more and more every day. For anyone that’s interested in making this a career, it is possible. It is possible to go out and play your favorite game and bring a decent income in,” said Day.

The event was held at the UGA Tifton Campus Conference Center.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The two separate accidents happened Friday morning, according to Albany police.
2 killed in separate fatal Albany accidents
Police said a 7-year-old-boy was accidentally killed by a bulldozer in Michigan.
7-year-old killed by bulldozer his father was driving
Piggly Wiggly on W. Gordon Ave. is seeing an impact beyond the checkout line.
New Albany grocery store jobs helping reduce unemployment numbers
Kontara Woods was charged with trafficking a schedule II-cocaine, possession of marijuana with...
Anonymous tip leads to Valdosta drug bust
Everett Mayes, Jr., 25, was convicted by a jury Thursday for malice and felony murder, home...
Man sentenced in 2020 killing of off-duty correctional officer

Latest News

Nigel Brown, 9, was killed in a drive-by shooting in Albany.
‘His name will never die’: 6 months later, Nigel Brown drive-by shooting death still under investigation
Volunteers from Lee County came to wash the cars.
Family hosts car wash for Albany woman needing kidney transplant
The Thomasville Historical Center was one of the free museums. It is where a victorian mansion...
Thomasville History Center takes part in ‘Super Museum Sunday’
The City of Sylvester is working towards improving its airport.
New improvements coming to Sylvester Municipal Airport
Licensed Professional Counselor Tracy Knighton makes her clients feel at home and safe when...
Albany counselor shares ways to overcome mental health issues