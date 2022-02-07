Southeast Mayhem hosts first ever eSports gaming event

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Video gamers throughout Southwest Georgia got the chance to compete in events that they could win $5,000 or more.

Southeast Mayhem officials said they strive to be the top eSports experience in South Georgia.

Their main goal is to give the experience of a lifetime.

The gamers got to compete in a cosplay contest, drone racing, robotics demos and tons of tournaments to enter for all of your favorite eSports games, including Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Guilty Gear Strive, Fortnite, Apex Legends, and more. With big cash pot bonuses to boot.

Each gaming competition could be worth hundreds of dollars or more — so you could walk out of the event with thousands of dollars.

Southeast Mayhem Host Jonathan Day believes the event is also a networking event for gamers. (WALB)

Southeast Mayhem Host Jonathan Day said this type of event is also a networking event for gamers who would have an interest in doing this for a living.

“Gaming has been a big industry for years and we’re finally seeing it more and more every day. For anyone that’s interested in making this a career, it is possible. It is possible to go out and play your favorite game and bring a decent income in,” said Day.

The event was held at the UGA Tifton Campus Conference Center.

