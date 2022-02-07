Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

New improvements coming to Sylvester Municipal Airport

Video from WALB
By Keshawn Ward
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - Sylvester, you’ll be getting a new terminal where you could lounge before your flights, have a snack or two, and for pilots, you all will be getting new hangars as well.

“What we have seen here at the city, this is a much-utilized airport. We have visitors coming in from all over. We’re in the heart of plantation country, so a lot of visitors come,” Autron Hayes, city manager, said.

Some of those visitors include hunters and even executives.

There are a number of changes the city is trying to make.

They want to create a terminal, hangars for planes and fuel supply.

Hayes talked about how this multimillion-dollar project will get done.

City of Sylvester Manager Autron Hayes said they will start working on the improvements in the...
City of Sylvester Manager Autron Hayes said they will start working on the improvements in the next 60-90 days.(WALB)

“Some of this is being matched with our local transportation sales tax, so we’re going to utilize those funding sources wisely,” said Hayes.

Hayes said that they are bidding for construction for the terminal.

Toby Cooper has been a pilot at the Sylvester airport for decades and he expressed from a pilot standpoint how it will benefit them.

“Hangars are a necessity. Planes, you invest the money in them and you don’t want them out in the weather, you want them (in the hangar). Permanently if you can. It’s a big investment. Of course, you know the old saying, ‘what separates the men from boys is the price of their toys.’ Planes aren’t cheap” said Cooper.

Cooper also said the planes get damaged more often when they’re out in the sun, making the need for hangars even greater.

Toby Cooper, a pilot at the Sylvester airport, said the planes get damaged more often when...
Toby Cooper, a pilot at the Sylvester airport, said the planes get damaged more often when they're out in the sun, making the need for hangars even greater.(WALB)

Hayes said they’ll be working on these improvements in the next 60-90 days.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The two separate accidents happened Friday morning, according to Albany police.
2 killed in separate fatal Albany accidents
Police said a 7-year-old-boy was accidentally killed by a bulldozer in Michigan.
7-year-old killed by bulldozer his father was driving
Piggly Wiggly on W. Gordon Ave. is seeing an impact beyond the checkout line.
New Albany grocery store jobs helping reduce unemployment numbers
Kontara Woods was charged with trafficking a schedule II-cocaine, possession of marijuana with...
Anonymous tip leads to Valdosta drug bust
Everett Mayes, Jr., 25, was convicted by a jury Thursday for malice and felony murder, home...
Man sentenced in 2020 killing of off-duty correctional officer

Latest News

Nigel Brown, 9, was killed in a drive-by shooting in Albany.
‘His name will never die’: 6 months later, Nigel Brown drive-by shooting death still under investigation
Volunteers from Lee County came to wash the cars.
Family hosts car wash for Albany woman needing kidney transplant
The Thomasville Historical Center was one of the free museums. It is where a victorian mansion...
Thomasville History Center takes part in ‘Super Museum Sunday’
Licensed Professional Counselor Tracy Knighton makes her clients feel at home and safe when...
Albany counselor shares ways to overcome mental health issues