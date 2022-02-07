New improvements coming to Sylvester Municipal Airport

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - Sylvester, you’ll be getting a new terminal where you could lounge before your flights, have a snack or two, and for pilots, you all will be getting new hangars as well.

“What we have seen here at the city, this is a much-utilized airport. We have visitors coming in from all over. We’re in the heart of plantation country, so a lot of visitors come,” Autron Hayes, city manager, said.

Some of those visitors include hunters and even executives.

There are a number of changes the city is trying to make.

They want to create a terminal, hangars for planes and fuel supply.

Hayes talked about how this multimillion-dollar project will get done.

City of Sylvester Manager Autron Hayes

“Some of this is being matched with our local transportation sales tax, so we’re going to utilize those funding sources wisely,” said Hayes.

Hayes said that they are bidding for construction for the terminal.

Toby Cooper has been a pilot at the Sylvester airport for decades and he expressed from a pilot standpoint how it will benefit them.

“Hangars are a necessity. Planes, you invest the money in them and you don’t want them out in the weather, you want them (in the hangar). Permanently if you can. It’s a big investment. Of course, you know the old saying, ‘what separates the men from boys is the price of their toys.’ Planes aren’t cheap” said Cooper.

Cooper also said the planes get damaged more often when they’re out in the sun, making the need for hangars even greater.

Toby Cooper, a pilot at the Sylvester airport

Hayes said they’ll be working on these improvements in the next 60-90 days.

