Judge denies immunity request for Coffee Co. defendant in wedding reception murder case

Eight men have been indicted in the New Year's Day death of Warren Vann Brown.
Eight men have been indicted in the New Year's Day death of Warren Vann Brown.(Coffee County Sheriff's Office)
By Emileigh Forrester
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COFFEE Co., Ga. (WALB) - A Coffee County judge rejected the immunity request for one of the defendants awaiting trial for murder in the New Year’s Day 2020 death of Vann Brown, 39.

In August of 2020, a grand jury indicted Jeffery Harper for malice and felony murder in Brown’s death.

According to court documents, Harper’s defense asked Judge J. Kelly Brooks to grant Harper immunity from prosecution in the case.

Judge Brooks heard arguments on Thursday, Feb. 3, and Friday, Feb. 4.

Friday, he ruled against Harper’s motion for immunity, meaning Harper has to stand trial.

The court does not have a trial date set yet.

A grand jury indicted Jeffery Harper for malice and felony murder in the death of Vann Brown.
A grand jury indicted Jeffery Harper for malice and felony murder in the death of Vann Brown.(Coffee County Sheriff's Office/WALB)

Investigators say Brown died after a fight at a wedding reception on private property in Ambrose, Georgia.

At the time, the coroner told WALB News 10 that Brown died from asphyxiation in conjunction with multiple blunt force trauma injuries.

In the indictments, prosecutors accuse Harper of asphyxiating Brown.

Seven total men are awaiting trial on charges in connection to Brown’s death.

Justin Anderson is charged with malice and felony murder, aggravated assault and tampering with...
Justin Anderson is charged with malice and felony murder, aggravated assault and tampering with evidence. Daniel Anderson and David Anderson are charged with reckless conduct.(Coffee County Sheriff's Office/WALB)
Morgan Lewis and Corey Johnson are charged with reckless conduct. Matthew Lewis is charged with...
Morgan Lewis and Corey Johnson are charged with reckless conduct. Matthew Lewis is charged with tampering with evidence.(Coffee County Sheriff's Office/WALB)

Justin Anderson is charged with malice and felony murder, aggravated assault and tampering with evidence. The indictments accuse him of hitting Brown in the head with a baton.

Several men are accused of restraining Brown so he couldn’t defend himself, including Daniel Anderson, David Anderson, Morgan Lewis and Corey Johnson, who all face reckless conduct charges.

Matthew Lewis is charged with tampering with evidence.

The reckless conduct count against one man who was originally charged has been dropped due to insufficient evidence.

