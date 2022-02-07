‘His name will never die’: 6 months later, Nigel Brown drive-by shooting death still under investigation

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Feb. 6 marked six months since the tragic death of a 9-year-old Nigel Brown.

Brown was shot and killed in a late-night drive-by shooting.

Six months later, his mom Yolander Brown spoke out about what these past months have been like.

“It’s hard. The months going by fast but they’re also going by slow because we’re not hearing anything,” said Yolander.

Months after what the Albany Police Department called a “senseless killing,” Yolander still has hope.

“Don’t give up. We’re going to get justice. I ask everyone who’s been standing behind me, let’s get justice,” said Yolander.

From peaceful protests, a balloon release and multiple fundraisers, people want answers and closure.

“Yes, Nigel is my baby, but I feel like Nigel has brought the City of Albany closer. And I’m sharing my child with everybody because we need justice. Not just for Nigel, but other children and adults who’ve been shot for no reason,” Yolander said.

Yolander Brown, Nigel Brown's mom, hasn't given up hope in finding answers in Nigel's death. (WALB)

The Albany Police Department said they’re continuing to seek credible information and leads, and they are dedicated to solving Nigel’s death.

“We strongly believe someone out there knows what happened to Nigel. We want that person or those persons to come forward and call one of our investigators. It’s time to break the code of silence and help us solve this case,” the police department said in a statement to WALB News 10.

Yolander said she knows the police department is doing what they’re able to do, and it’s going to take someone speaking up to get justice.

“Someone making a crazy move who knows they didn’t mean to do that. Not take his life, but (it happened), and they don’t know how to face it,” Yolander said.

Yolander said Nigel’s siblings are coping the best they can, but every day, they have one question.

“Why they took Nigel,” said Yolander.

Although Nigel is gone, Yolander said his name will never die, and she hopes his life will be a symbol to stop the violence.

“Long as his family members are alive, his name will never die. A community is not going to stop gang violence. We’re not going to stop gun violence, but we can wake some of them up,” Yolander said.

The reward for any information leading to an arrest in this case is just over $17,000. If you know anything, call Albany Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS. You can remain anonymous.

