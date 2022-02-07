Ask the Expert
GSW’s new student recreation center will have new, old elements mixed

By Keshawn Ward
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:01 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia Southwestern State (GSW) students are getting the chance to make good use of a new renovation on campus that costs over $3 million.

Imagine working out on the same floor as former President Jimmy Carter — no seriously imagine that.

GSW students will get the chance to get some of the old and some of the new in the brand new facility.

“I definitely think that the student body was advocating for a new gym just because the old facility was small and it was outdated,” Olivia Moore, a GSW senior, said.

GSW Senior Olivia Moore believes that the space in the gym is a good quality to have.
That was something that GSW officials were mindful of when it came to the new design at the Florrie Chappell Gymnasium.

GSW Executive Vice President of Student Engagement and Success Laura Boren said every detail counts.

“That’s some of the reason why we designed this new facility because to provide our students with the most up to date equipment and in a space that they’re proud of and that they enjoy. I just had a student walk by me and say she was going to cancel her local gym membership and start coming here,” said Boren.

GSW Executive Vice President of Student Engagement and Success Laura Boren said this gym will...
Even with the new touches in the gym, Boren said they kept some of the old wood on the floor, some of the original brick and plaster and the rafters to capture the infrastructure of this building.

It was a way to connect with alumni from the past, present and future students on campus.

Moore worked at the old gym and described the changes she’s noticed.

“We were trying to incorporate newer equipment in the old facility but I think space, in general, is a good quality to have and I think that this gym brings that to the table,” said Moore.

The gym cost the university millions of dollars.

“Funding came from the University System of Georgia and donors. So between the combination of the two, that’s how we funded Florrie Chappell,” said Boren.

The second phase of the project will start once they get more funding for the project.

Sunday marks 6 months since Nigel Brown killed in drive-by-shooting