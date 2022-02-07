Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Family hosts car wash for Albany woman needing kidney transplant

Volunteers from Lee County came to wash the cars.
Volunteers from Lee County came to wash the cars.(WALB)
By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A car wash held on Saturday for an Albany woman looking to get a new kidney.

Organizers said the event was a great success as they continue to strive for their donation goal.

They are looking to raise $10,000 for a new kidney for Santana Graham.

Graham was diagnosed with Lupus in 2008. Lupus is a disease where your immune system attacks your own tissues and organs, according to the CDC.

Sharde Johnson, Santana Graham's best friend, was thrilled at the response from the community.
Sharde Johnson, Santana Graham's best friend, was thrilled at the response from the community.(WALB)

Saniyah Graham, Santana’s daughter, said this has led to challenges in their everyday life.

“Whenever I have games and stuff, she can’t really come because she’s so tired and sick and drained. But on a good day, she tries to do what she can while she can,” said Saniyah.

Saniyah wants to see her mom get back to some sense of normalcy. Having a new kidney is a big first step.

“That’s a problem that she’s always talked about. She’s really wanting a new kidney and the fact that she can get one that’s really good,” said Saniyah.

Her friends and family hoped this event encouraged her to continue her fight as they wait for the new organ.

“We want to let her know that we do love her and we’re here to support her,” Sharde Johnson, Santana’s best friend, said.

Alexandra Graham, Santana’s sister, has a first-hand perspective of her struggles. Graham said she’s grateful for anyone who is donating.

“We have so much support and it’s something to sprinkle how little light. It’s been a journey so it means a lot,” Graham said.

Tom Gieryic promoting the car wash at his auto repair shop.
Tom Gieryic promoting the car wash at his auto repair shop. (WALB)

Grham said she’s grateful for Tom Gieryic, who has hosted a number of fundraisers benefiting families in the City of Albany.

“You know as long as it’s a good cause and somebody reaches out to me, I let him use my facilities. Some of them hit a little closer to home for me. I want to be involved,” Gieyric said.

Donations are still being accepted at Tom Gieryic Auto Repair for the next few days. It’s on the corner of Dawson and Whispering Pines.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The two separate accidents happened Friday morning, according to Albany police.
2 killed in separate fatal Albany accidents
Police said a 7-year-old-boy was accidentally killed by a bulldozer in Michigan.
7-year-old killed by bulldozer his father was driving
Piggly Wiggly on W. Gordon Ave. is seeing an impact beyond the checkout line.
New Albany grocery store jobs helping reduce unemployment numbers
Kontara Woods was charged with trafficking a schedule II-cocaine, possession of marijuana with...
Anonymous tip leads to Valdosta drug bust
Everett Mayes, Jr., 25, was convicted by a jury Thursday for malice and felony murder, home...
Man sentenced in 2020 killing of off-duty correctional officer

Latest News

Nigel Brown, 9, was killed in a drive-by shooting in Albany.
‘His name will never die’: 6 months later, Nigel Brown drive-by shooting death still under investigation
The Thomasville Historical Center was one of the free museums. It is where a victorian mansion...
Thomasville History Center takes part in ‘Super Museum Sunday’
The City of Sylvester is working towards improving its airport.
New improvements coming to Sylvester Municipal Airport
Licensed Professional Counselor Tracy Knighton makes her clients feel at home and safe when...
Albany counselor shares ways to overcome mental health issues