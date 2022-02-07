Family hosts car wash for Albany woman needing kidney transplant

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A car wash held on Saturday for an Albany woman looking to get a new kidney.

Organizers said the event was a great success as they continue to strive for their donation goal.

They are looking to raise $10,000 for a new kidney for Santana Graham.

Graham was diagnosed with Lupus in 2008. Lupus is a disease where your immune system attacks your own tissues and organs, according to the CDC.

Sharde Johnson, Santana Graham's best friend, was thrilled at the response from the community. (WALB)

Saniyah Graham, Santana’s daughter, said this has led to challenges in their everyday life.

“Whenever I have games and stuff, she can’t really come because she’s so tired and sick and drained. But on a good day, she tries to do what she can while she can,” said Saniyah.

Saniyah wants to see her mom get back to some sense of normalcy. Having a new kidney is a big first step.

“That’s a problem that she’s always talked about. She’s really wanting a new kidney and the fact that she can get one that’s really good,” said Saniyah.

Her friends and family hoped this event encouraged her to continue her fight as they wait for the new organ.

“We want to let her know that we do love her and we’re here to support her,” Sharde Johnson, Santana’s best friend, said.

Alexandra Graham, Santana’s sister, has a first-hand perspective of her struggles. Graham said she’s grateful for anyone who is donating.

“We have so much support and it’s something to sprinkle how little light. It’s been a journey so it means a lot,” Graham said.

Tom Gieryic promoting the car wash at his auto repair shop. (WALB)

Grham said she’s grateful for Tom Gieryic, who has hosted a number of fundraisers benefiting families in the City of Albany.

“You know as long as it’s a good cause and somebody reaches out to me, I let him use my facilities. Some of them hit a little closer to home for me. I want to be involved,” Gieyric said.

Donations are still being accepted at Tom Gieryic Auto Repair for the next few days. It’s on the corner of Dawson and Whispering Pines.

