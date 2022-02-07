Ask the Expert
DCP looking for missing man with Alzheimer’s

The Dougherty County Police Department is asking for help finding Willie Johnson, right.
The Dougherty County Police Department is asking for help finding Willie Johnson, right.
By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Police Department is asking for help finding a missing man with Alzheimer’s.

Willie Johnson was last seen Monday afternoon at 1211 Nixon Rd. in a 2005 Lincoln Town Car.

He is described as 5′5, 160 pounds and was wearing khaki pants and a long-sleeve striped shirt.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Dougherty County Police Department at (229) 430-6600.

**MISSING PERSON** Willie Johnson, 5’5 160 lbs Last seen two hours ago at 1211 Nixon Rd. in a 2005 Lincoln Town Car...

Posted by Dougherty County Georgia Government on Monday, February 7, 2022

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

