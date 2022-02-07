DCP looking for missing man with Alzheimer’s

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Police Department is asking for help finding a missing man with Alzheimer’s.

Willie Johnson was last seen Monday afternoon at 1211 Nixon Rd. in a 2005 Lincoln Town Car.

He is described as 5′5, 160 pounds and was wearing khaki pants and a long-sleeve striped shirt.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Dougherty County Police Department at (229) 430-6600.

