DCP looking for missing man with Alzheimer’s
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Police Department is asking for help finding a missing man with Alzheimer’s.
Willie Johnson was last seen Monday afternoon at 1211 Nixon Rd. in a 2005 Lincoln Town Car.
He is described as 5′5, 160 pounds and was wearing khaki pants and a long-sleeve striped shirt.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Dougherty County Police Department at (229) 430-6600.
