Cordele man sentenced in 2020 killing, kidnapping

Heath Thomas Register, 41, pled guilty to malice murder, felony murder, two counts of...
Heath Thomas Register, 41, pled guilty to malice murder, felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, kidnapping and possession of a firearm during the commission of crime.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A Cordele man was sentenced in connection to a 2020 killing and kidnapping, according to the Cordele Judicial Circuit.

Heath Thomas Register, 41, pled guilty to malice murder, felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, kidnapping and possession of a firearm during the commission of crime.

Register was sentenced to two life sentences with the possibility of parole and a consecutive 10 years on probation.

The judicial circuit said in June 2020, Register broke into Robert Davis, Jr.’s home in Vienna and shot him with a rifle. Davis’ girlfriend, also Register’s former girlfriend, was kidnapped at gunpoint and taken to Crisp County. The judicial circuit said Register hid in some woods from law enforcement and the woman was able to get away and call law enforcement.

Davis was found dead in his home, according to the Cordele Judicial Circuit.

