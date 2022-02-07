Ask the Expert
Colquitt Co. deputies warn of scam suspect

Anyone who may have been scammed is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Division of the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 616-7430.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a man suspected of scamming residents, according to a Facebook post by the agency.

Sheriff’s office deputies said Jason Chauncey has been posing as a contractor, taking money for materials and construction work while not doing the work he was hired to do.

Anyone who may have been scammed is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Division of the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 616-7430.

Posted by Colquitt County Sheriff's Office on Monday, February 7, 2022

