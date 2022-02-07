Colquitt Co. deputies warn of scam suspect

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a man suspected of scamming residents, according to a Facebook post by the agency.

Sheriff’s office deputies said Jason Chauncey has been posing as a contractor, taking money for materials and construction work while not doing the work he was hired to do.

Anyone who may have been scammed is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Division of the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 616-7430.

------------------------------SCAM ALERT------------------------------If anyone has been scammed by this man Jason... Posted by Colquitt County Sheriff's Office on Monday, February 7, 2022

