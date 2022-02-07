Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Casino tracks down tourist who walked away from winning slot machine jackpot

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2020, file photo, people stand in front of electronic slot machines in a...
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2020, file photo, people stand in front of electronic slot machines in a casino in Las Vegas.(AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, File)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (Gray News) – A man from Arizona who won a jackpot in Las Vegas in January is finally getting his prize.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board said a communications error on a progressive slot machine prevented Robert Taylor from realizing he had won.

An extensive review of the slot machine after Taylor returned to Arizona confirmed he won $229,368.52.

The casino worked with several agents of the Board’s Enforcement Division to conduct an exhaustive investigation to identify and notify Taylor of his winnings.

They reviewed hours of surveillance footage, interviewed witnesses and analyzed rideshare data to figure out Taylor’s identity.

He will collect his winnings at the Treasure Island Hotel & Casino this weekend.

“I commend the agents of the Enforcement Division, particularly Agent Dan Nuqui, for ensuring that the public trust in the gaming industry remains strong by spending countless hours over two weeks to ensure that a patron is awarded winnings owed to him,” said James Taylor, chief of the board’s Enforcement Division.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The two separate accidents happened Friday morning, according to Albany police.
2 killed in separate fatal Albany accidents
Police said a 7-year-old-boy was accidentally killed by a bulldozer in Michigan.
7-year-old killed by bulldozer his father was driving
Piggly Wiggly on W. Gordon Ave. is seeing an impact beyond the checkout line.
New Albany grocery store jobs helping reduce unemployment numbers
Kontara Woods was charged with trafficking a schedule II-cocaine, possession of marijuana with...
Anonymous tip leads to Valdosta drug bust
Everett Mayes, Jr., 25, was convicted by a jury Thursday for malice and felony murder, home...
Man sentenced in 2020 killing of off-duty correctional officer

Latest News

A Utah man stops stranger from jumping off of an overpass. ()
Man notices someone about to leap from bridge, intervenes
First lady Jill Biden remarks "I was disappointed" free community college got cut from Build...
Jill Biden says bills aren’t footballs to ‘pass or pivot’
First lady Jill Biden remarks "I was disappointed" free community college got cut from Build...
Jill Biden disappointed free community college cut from 'Build Back Better'
Frontier to take over Spirit airlines in a $3 billion tie-up between budget carriers.
Frontier bids $3B for Spirit hoping for major budget carrier