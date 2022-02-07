Ask the Expert
Black Men Engaged hosts first-ever pop-up vaccination event

By Keshawn Ward
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:08 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A national nonprofit organization is going above and beyond to get people vaccinated in Albany.

Black Men Engaged hosted its first-ever pop-up vaccination event.

Organizers said they made over 2,000 contacts on Saturday to get the word out about the vaccine and health information.

They said the goal was to promote the importance of vaccinations and to address the general health and diet issues that make Black communities more susceptible to contracting COVID-19.

”Going to the grocery store and getting vegetables and fruits and putting that into your diet, whether its including moderate workout regiments, whether that’s sitting up and just walking around and we know that others may not be exercising as much as they should. So, we’re trying to figure out ways as we build this program,” said Khalil Thompson, executive director of Black Men Engaged.

Thompson said they plan to have events like this more often in the Good Life City.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

